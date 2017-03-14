Oil Selloff Continues on Strong U.S. Supply

Oil prices fell further on Tuesday, continuing a selloff driven by fears of a growing U.S. supply.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.36% to $50.65 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.43% to $47.71 a barrel.

On Monday, light, sweet crude for April delivery settled down 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $48.40 a barrel, closing a sixth consecutive period of losses.

The earlier selloff came after investors were spooked by an increase in U.S. stockpiles, which materialized despite output cuts engineered by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers over the past few months.

Prices have fallen to the lowest level since before the OPEC deal was announced, as U.S. inventories climbed to a record high last week.

Robert McNally, the president of the energy consulting firm the Rapidan Group, said OPEC's own analysts haven't projected a draw on stocks in the first half of this year even with the cartel's cuts.

"We don't see global stock even drawing significantly this year," said Mr. McNally, who is also a former White House policy adviser.

The resurgence of U.S. shale oil production is also giving investors a headache.

Last week, oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. reported an addition of eight active oil rigs in the week ended March 3, and U.S. production has now climbed past nine million barrels a day.

Richard Mallinson of consulting firm Energy Aspects said the oil market hadn't been through a full boom and bust cycle with U.S. shale production yet, making it difficult for OPEC to stabilize the market.

"It is an unknown," Mr. Mallinson said. "There is so much uncertainty."

Analysts are split on whether OPEC and some external producers will extend their pledge to cut production in May, but also at issue is whether they will stick with their quotas even if they agree to extend them.

Experts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch project that the oil cartel will extend the cuts but that compliance may falter. However, they also project the ramp-up in shale may cool down.

Later on Tuesday investors will be watching out for figures from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group that issues forecasts on U.S. crude production and stock inventories ahead of the official release of numbers from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Federal Reserve meeting this week may also add some uncertainty to markets, as traders await a statement from the central bank following the two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.

Stephanie Yang contributed to this article.

By Neanda Salvaterra