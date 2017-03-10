Greek PM Says ‘Significant Progress’ Made in Talks with Lenders

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday there had been significant progress with lenders on a bailout review, and that he hoped for a comprehensive deal by April.

Tsipras, speaking after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, said he expected peace talks on ethnically-split Cyprus to remain stalled until after a Turkish referendum on April 16.

Creditors started fresh negotiations with Athens last week on signing off on a new bailout review under the terms of the country's 86 billion euro ($91 billion) financing facility.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)