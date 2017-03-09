Import Prices Moderate on Cheap Fuel

U.S. import price increases slowed in February on cheap fuel, but there were signs of a pickup in underlying imported inflation.

The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices rose 0.2

percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.6 percent

increase in January. It was the third straight monthly increase.

In the 12 months through February, import prices accelerated

4.6 percent, the largest gain since February 2012, after rising

3.8 percent in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices

ticking up 0.1 percent last month after a previously reported

0.4 percent increase in January.

Last month's moderation in import prices is likely to be

temporary amid strengthening global demand that is lifting

prices for oil and other commodities.

Prices for imported fuels fell 0.7 percent last month

after surging 7.2 percent in January. Import prices excluding

fuels rose 0.3 percent. That was the first increase since July

and followed a 0.1 percent dip the prior month.

The cost of imported food jumped 1.0 percent last month.

Prices for imported capital goods were unchanged after slipping

0.1 percent in January. Imported consumer goods prices excluding automobiles increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in January.

The report also showed export prices increased 0.3 percent

in February after gaining 0.2 percent in January. Export prices

were up 3.1 percent from a year ago. That was the biggest

increase since December 2011 and followed a 2.4 percent rise in

January.

Prices for agricultural exports increased 1.4 percent last

month, boosted by rising vegetable prices, as well as higher

prices for soybeans and corn. Agricultural export prices rose

0.1 percent in January.