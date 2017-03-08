Disney CEO Says He is Staying on Trump Advisory Council

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday said his seat on President Trump's business advisory council provides an opportunity to voice opinions that will benefit the company and its shareholders.

Iger, in response to a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting, said he did not believe his membership "supports or endorses" Trump's policies.

The chief executive said he had no plans to step down from the group, as some critics have urged him to do. He referenced a song from the Broadway musical "Hamilton" called "The Room Where It Happens," saying it was important to have input in a forum where policies are being shaped.

"I think there is an opportunity, when you are in the room where it happens, to express opinions I believe would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders," he said.

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit Trump's advisory group in February amid pressure from activists and employees who opposed the administration's immigration policies.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)