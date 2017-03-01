U.S. Construction Spending Falls on Weak Government Expenditures

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in January as the biggest drop in public outlays since 2002 offset gains in investment in private projects, pointing to moderate economic growth in the first

quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction

spending declined 1.0 percent to $1.18 trillion. Construction

spending in December was revised to show a 0.1 percent increase

rather than the previously reported 0.2 percent decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction

spending gaining 0.6 percent in January. Construction spending

increased 3.1 percent from a year ago.

In January, public construction spending tumbled 5.0

percent, the largest drop since March 2002. That followed a 1.4

percent decline in December. Public construction spending has

now decreased for three straight months.

Outlays on state and local government construction projects

dropped 4.8 percent, also the biggest drop since March 2002.

Spending on state and local government construction projects has

dropped for three straight months.

Federal government construction spending plummeted 7.4

percent, the largest decline since May 2014. The drop snapped

three consecutive months of gains.

Spending on private construction projects rose 0.2 percent

in January, advancing for a fourth straight month. Spending on

residential construction projects increased 0.5 percent to the

highest level since August 2007.

Investment in private nonresidential structures was

unchanged in January after two straight monthly increases.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

