Stocks Finish Higher For Week As Dow, Nasdaq Score Another Record

U.S. stocks finished higher for the week Friday as the Dow industrials extended its streak of record closes to seven sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.28 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish at 20,624.05, as shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. weighed heavily on the average. For the week, the Dow closed up 1.8%. The S&P 500 index closed up 3.94 points, or 0.2%, at 2,351.16, with telecom and consumer-staples stocks leading the index higher. For the week, the S&P 500 closed up 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite index finished up 23.68 points, or 0.4%, at a record 5,838.58, for a 1.8% gain on the week.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.