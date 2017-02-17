Square Stock Soars As Citi Encourages Investors To Buy

Shares of Square Inc. climbed nearly 4% on Friday after analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Square stock traded around $14.40 Friday afternoon, representing an increase of nearly 18% in the past three months and more than 46% in the past 12 months. Its shares have outperformed the S&P 500 , which is up 7.3% in the past three months and 22% in the year. The percent-gain is Square's largest since Dec. 7. The company is scheduled to report earnings next week.
