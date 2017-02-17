Software Copmany MuleSoft Files To Go Public

Software company MuleSoft Inc. filed to go public Friday. The company reported revenue of $187.7 million in 2016, up from $110.3 million in 2015. It narrowed its net loss to $49.6 million in 2016 from $65.4 million in 2015. The company filed for a $100 million offering, which is likely a placeholder amount, and has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MULE." Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters on the offering.
