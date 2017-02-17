Baker Hughes Reports a Rise In U.S. Oil-rig Count For Fifth Week In a Row

Data from Baker Hughes Friday revealed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 6 to 597 rigs this week. That marked the fifth weekly increase in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also rose by 10 to 751, according to Baker Hughes. March West Texas Intermediate crude held onto earlier declines after the figures, trading down 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $53.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.