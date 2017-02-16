Trump National Security Pick To Replace Flynn Reportedly Turns Down Job

President Donald Trump's replacement for national security adviser Michael Flynn has rejected the offer, according to media reports late Thursday. Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, was offered the job by Trump following the resignation of Flynn because of his controversial communications with Russian officials. CBS News reported Harward turned down the job because he and "the administration had a dispute over staffing the security council." The Financial Times reported that Harward turned down the job because of his perceived conflict "between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality" of the White House. Both CBS and FT cited two unnamed sources close to the situation.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.