Touting 'fine-tuned Machine,' Trump Incorrectly States Magnitude Of Election Victory

At a rambling press conference ostensibly called to announce the new nominee to be labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump falsely stated the magnitude of his Electoral College victory as he recounted his postelection actions and called his cabinet a "fine-tuned machine." He called the victory the largest since Ronald Reagan, but Barack Obama and Bill Clinton twice topped the 304 Electoral College votes Trump received, as did George H.W. Bush. Asked about the falsehood, Trump, who stated repeatedly that he had won 306 electoral votes, initially said he meant only Republican presidential wins, then said "he was given that information." Trump said he will unveil a new executive order next week "to protect our people."
