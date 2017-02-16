Ralph Lauren Names New Executives To New Positions, 2 Weeks After CEO Steps Down

Ralph Lauren Corp. named on Thursday Jonathan Bottomley to the newly created position of chief marketing officer, effective April 3. The fashion apparel and accessories company said Bottomley, who was most recently Chief Strategy Officer at Vice Media, will lead the global marketing team and be responsible for Ralph Lauren's brand voice. The company also named Tom Mendenhall to the newly created role of brand president, Men's Polo, Purple Label and Double RL, effective March 29. Mendenhall was most recently chief operating officer at Tom Ford International. All men's brand functions will report into Mendenhall, including design and merchandising. The moves follow Stefan Larsson stepping down as chief executive officer on Feb. 3 after just 15 months in the position, after Larsson and Chief Creative Officer Ralph Lauren couldn't agree about how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business. The stock, which tacked on 0.3% in morning trade, has tumbled 29% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.7%.
