Virtual Reality Adoption Is Still At Least 5 Years Away

Virtual reality has, in some circles, garnered a great deal of excitement and been heralded as the next big thing, but it's also still at least five years away from mass adoption, according to Forrester Research. Virtual reality is expected to change media and entertainment consumption, how marketers reach consumers and how people interact with the world, however, Forrester data shows that last year 42% of U.S. online adults hadn't even heard about virtual reality headsets and 46% said they don't see a daily use for it their lives. That may be a bit of a hindrance for companies, such as Facebook Inc. and Sony Corp. , that have been ramping up for mass virtual reality adoption.
