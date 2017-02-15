U.S. Consumer Prices Post Largest Gain in Nearly Four Years

U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in nearly four years in January as households paid more for gasoline and other goods, suggesting inflation pressures could be picking up.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its Consumer Price

Index jumped 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in

December. January's increase in the CPI was the largest since

February 2013. In the 12 months through January, the CPI

increased 2.5 percent, the biggest year-on-year gain since March

2012. The CPI rose 2.1 percent in the year to December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3

percent last month and advancing 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Inflation is trending higher as prices for energy goods and

other commodities rebound as global demand picks up.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy

costs, rose 0.3 percent last month after increasing 0.2 percent

in December. That lifted the year-on-year core CPI increase to

2.3 percent in January from December's 2.2 percent increase.

The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an

inflation measure which is currently at 1.7 percent. Gradually

firming inflation and a tightening labor market could allow the

Fed to raise interest rates at least twice this year.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday that

"waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise."

The U.S. central bank has forecast three rate increases this

year. The Fed hiked its overnight interest rate last December by

25 basis points to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.

Last month, gasoline prices surged 7.8 percent, accounting

for nearly half of the rise in the CPI. That followed a 2.4

percent increase in December. Food prices edged up 0.1 percent

after being unchanged for six straight months. The cost of food

consumed at home was unchanged after dropping for eight

consecutive months.

Within the core CPI basket, rents increased 0.3 percent last

month after a similar gain in December. Owners' equivalent rent

of primary residence gained 0.2 percent in January after

increasing 0.3 percent the prior month.

The cost of medical care rose 0.2 percent, with the prices

for hospital services and prescription medicine both increasing

0.3 percent. Motor vehicle prices shot up 0.9 percent, the

largest rise since November 2009.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

