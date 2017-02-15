SunPower Shares Fall On Wider-than-expected Loss

SunPower Corp. shares declined in the extended session Wednesday after the solar power company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the quarter. SunPower shares fell 6.2% to $6.80 a share after hours. The company reported an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 64 cents a share on revenue of $1.1 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 46 cents a share on revenue of $1.05 billion. For the first quarter, SunPower estimated revenue of $370 million to $420 million, while analysts had forecast $459.2 million.
