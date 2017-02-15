Scripps Networks Boosts Dividend By 20%

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. said Wednesday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 20%, to 30 cents a share from 25 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 28. Based one the stock's Wednesday closing price of $77.18, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.55%, compared with the aggregate S&P 500 dividend yield of 2.02%, according to FactSet. Shares of Scripps, which media portfolio includes HGTV, Food Network and Cooking Channel, were little changed in after-hours trade. The stock has rallied 9.3% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has climbed 7.7%.
