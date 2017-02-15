Protect Your Elderly Loved Ones From Financial Abuse

Image source: Getty Images.

Many retirees today struggle to make ends meet between their Social Security benefits, pension income, and retirement plan withdrawals. But this problem can be compounded when an elderly person becomes the victim of a financial scammer. Perhaps most unfortunate is the fact that the majority of elder financial abuse is committed by family or "friends." Here's how you can protect your elderly loved ones from falling victim to an unscrupulous third party.

Help your elderly loved ones get their estate plans in order while they are still of sound mind. This is perhaps the most important step you can take to prevent elder abuse. At the very least, they should have a will, as well as medical and durable powers of attorney so that someone will have the legal authority to manage their affairs if they become mentally incapable of doing so themselves. A living will that specifies the conditions under which they would like to be taken off of life support is also a good idea. A living trust can shield their assets -- particularly their tangible ones -- from the probate process and simplify the entire estate planning process.



Creating an estate plan after Alzheimer's or dementia sets in can be very difficult. Also see if you can arrange to have their estate planner or attorney alerted you if your elderly loved ones suddenly make major changes in their estate plans, such as cutting children out of their wills or naming new beneficiaries.





This is the most common-sense step you can take to prevent elder financial abuse. If your loved ones are still able hold a conversation, then speak to them of the dangers of telemarketers and swindlers who will stop at nothing to part them from their cash. Warn them about people who promise things that seem too good to be true or try to emotionally manipulate them into sending money for any reason. Check their credit reports. Make sure your elderly loved ones haven't fallen victim to identity theft by checking their credit reports every few months. Go to AnnualCreditReport.com to get a report from each of the major three bureaus each year.

These are just some of the measures you can take to reduce the chance that your elderly loved ones will become victims of financial abuse. For more information on how you can protect them, consult a financial advisor.

