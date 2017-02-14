Warren Buffett Loads Up On Apple Stock, And It May Have Made Him $1.1 Billion In 2017

Warren Buffett loaded up on Apple Inc.'s stock during the fourth quarter. Buffett's investment arm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed in a filing that it owned 57.36 million shares of Apple as of Dec. 31, compared with a 15.23 million-share stake as of Sept. 30. The stock rose 2.5% during the fourth quarter, and 17% since then, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 3.8% year to date. If he still owns that stake, it would have made $1.1 billion on his investment since the start of the year. Among other moves Berkshire made during the fourth quarter, the Wal-Mart Stores stake was slashed to 1.39 million shares from 12.97 million shares. Berkshire added a new 43.20 million-share stake in Southwest Airlines Co. , a new 8.04 million-share bet on Monsanto Co. and a new 166.64 million-share stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. .
