Stock Market Retreats From Records As Yellen Testifies

U.S. stocks on Tuesday retreated from record levels, as investors turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's two-day congressional testimony.

Yellen is scheduled to begin testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by an appearance before the House Financial Services panel on Wednesday.

"This hearing is not a venue for disclosing the Fed's policy moves, so we doubt Yellen will say anything other than reiterating that the committee is data-dependent," said Kim Caughey Forrest, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who is isn't a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, on Tuesday said that almost all policy rules are recommending higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 was down 4 points, or 0.2% to 2,324, slightly below record levels set on Monday. Most of the 11 main sectors were trading lower, with real estate, materials leading the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15 points, or 0.1% to 20,396, with more than half of the 30 blue-chip components trading lower. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Du Pont (DD) led the decliners.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was off by 9 points, or 0.2% at 5,754.

While some economists believe she'll stay cautious when it comes to hints to the path of U.S. interest-rate hikes, others aren't so sure.

"We suspect she will firm on rate hikes and the economy. This could be a negative tailwind for the Trump rally causing a pullback in the near term," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said in emailed comments.

And some analysts are worried that if she talks up the possibility of an increase at the March meeting, that could spark a sharp selloff for U.S. Treasurys.

Ahead of Yellen, the National Federation of Independent Business small-business index for January maintained its postelection surge as business owners remained optimistic about better economic prospects under President Donald Trump's administration. The Producer Price Index for January jumped by 0.6%, the largest rise since 2012, suggesting inflation may be heating up.

On the political front, U.S. President Donald Trump may be facing his first crisis after national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday over allegations concerning his contacts with Russian officials.

Stocks to watch:Molson Coors Brewing Co.(TAP) shares inched up after earnings results.

T-Mobile US Inc.(TMUS) shares rose 1.8% after fourth-quarter profits topped estimates.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.(DPS) shares dropped 1.6% after the drinks company's earnings and outlook disappointed investors.

Results from American International Group Inc.(AIG) and Fossil Group Inc.(FOSL) are due after the close.

Shares of General Motors Co. (GM) rallied 4 after owner of French car maker Peugeot (UG.FR), the PSA Group, said it is in talks with GM to buy its Opel brand. Shares of Peugeot jumped 3.7% in Paris.

Shares of Mattel, Inc.(MAT) rose after news that the toy maker will team up with Alibaba to develop and sell new products for Chinese consumers through Tmall.com.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse Group AG(CSGN.EB) (CSGN.EB) rose 1.2% premarket after the Swiss bank posted a wider-than-expected loss on litigation costs, and said it would cut 5,500 jobs this year.

Shares of GigPeak Inc.(GIG) soared 13% after IDT Inc.(IDTI) said late Monday it would buy the communications and video-chip maker in an all-cash $250 million deal.

Other markets: Asian stocks finished mostly lower, with the Nikkei 225 index closing down 1.1% amid strength for the Japanese yen . The dollar was trading mostly lower, but gained against the British pound after U.K. inflation data didn't rise by as much as expected.

Gold prices were higher, while oil prices firmed up. European stocks were flat to lower.

--Sara Sjolin contributed to this article.

By Anora Mahmudova and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

