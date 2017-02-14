T-Mobile Shares Rise Premarket After Q4 Earnings Improve, Beat Expectations

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. rose 2.6% in premarket trade on Tuesday after the company reported improved fourth-quarter earnings that were above Wall Street expectations. Net income for the fourth quarter came in at $390 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $297 million, or 34 cents per share during the same period a year ago. FactSet's consensus was for per-share earnings of 28 cents. T-Mobile revenue hit $10.18 billion in the quarter, compared with last year's $8.25 billion in the same quarter. FactSet's consensus on revenue was for $9.86 billion. T-Mobile said it added a total 2.1 million customers in the quarter. In 2017, T-Mobile said it expects to add between 2.4 million and 3.4 million post paid customers. Shares of T-Mobile are up more than 73% in the trailing 12-month period, outperforming the S&P 500 Index , which is up nearly 25%.
