South Korean prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Samsung chief

  • FILE PHOTO - Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, leaves after attending a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL –  South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it is seeking an arrest warrant for Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee as part of its investigation into a graft scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.

The special prosecution said it would also seek an arrest warrants for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> President Park Sang-jin. It did not elaborate or say what charges it planned to bring against the two executives.

