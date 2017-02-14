On Our Radar

PSA in talks to buy Opel from GM, company confirms

  • A Peugeot car is pictured at the Opel plant in Bochum October 22, 2012. Opel's U.S. parent company General Motors will post third-quarter results on October 31. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

  • The logo of German General Motors daughter Opel and the bank of French car maker Peugeot are seen at a Opel and Peugeot dealership in Leverkusen near Cologne October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

PARIS –  PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"PSA confirms that it is exploring a number of strategic initiatives with GM with the aim of increasing its profitability and operating efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel," company spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.

Sources earlier told Reuters that GM and PSA, owner of brands including Peugeot, were in advanced discussions to combine the Paris-based carmaker with Opel.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost)