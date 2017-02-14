George Soros Picks Up Goldman Sachs, Dumps Nvidia

George Soros's hedge fund Soros Fund Management made a lot of changes to his portfolio in the fourth quarter, dumping positions in many companies and initiating positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Pandora Media Inc. . Soros decreased positions in Abbott Labs , Amazon.com Inc. , eBay Inc. , Netflix Inc. , and VMware Inc. . Soros also dumped positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. , Amgen Inc. , Barrick Gold Corp. , Coca-Cola Co. and Nvidia Corp. .
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.