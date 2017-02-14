On Our Radar

Elliott Management Picks Up New Stakes In Alcoa, Dell Technologies

By Mark DeCambre Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Paul Singer's Elliott Management disclosed new stakes in Dell Technologies, and Alcoa Corp. in the fourth quarter, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing. Between the third and fourth quarters, Singer's fund acquired 7.1 million shares of Dell worth $392 million. That paired with the purchase of Dell call options, which confer an owner the right but not the obligation to buy shares at a set price, representing 2.8 million shares or $154 million, according to file-tracking firm WhaleWisdom.com. The fund picked up 10.2 million shares of Alcoa worth $287 million, and 3 million shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. valued at $168 million, as of Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Elliott reduced call options tied to biopharmaceutical company Allergan , cutting those holdings by the equivalent of 1.1 million shares, or $210 million, as of Dec. 31. It made no change to its direct exposure to Allergan's stock, retaining a 2.7 million shares worth about $574 million. Large investors are required to reveal their long equity holdings at the end of each quarter in public filings.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.