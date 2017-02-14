Elliott Management Picks Up New Stakes In Alcoa, Dell Technologies

Paul Singer's Elliott Management disclosed new stakes in Dell Technologies, and Alcoa Corp. in the fourth quarter, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing. Between the third and fourth quarters, Singer's fund acquired 7.1 million shares of Dell worth $392 million. That paired with the purchase of Dell call options, which confer an owner the right but not the obligation to buy shares at a set price, representing 2.8 million shares or $154 million, according to file-tracking firm WhaleWisdom.com. The fund picked up 10.2 million shares of Alcoa worth $287 million, and 3 million shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. valued at $168 million, as of Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Elliott reduced call options tied to biopharmaceutical company Allergan , cutting those holdings by the equivalent of 1.1 million shares, or $210 million, as of Dec. 31. It made no change to its direct exposure to Allergan's stock, retaining a 2.7 million shares worth about $574 million. Large investors are required to reveal their long equity holdings at the end of each quarter in public filings.
