WATCH LIVE: Fed Chief Janet Yellen Testifies on Capitol Hill

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Dr Pepper Snapple Profit Falls Short Of Estimates, Offers Soft Outlook

By Ciara Linnane Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. said Tuesday it had net income of $1.65 million, or 90 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $185 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding charges related to the extinguishment of debt and the acquisition of drinks company Bai, adjusted EPS came to $1.04, below the FactSet consensus of $1.06.. Sales rose to $1.578 billion from $1.546 billion, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.573 billion. The company said it expects 2017 sales to grow about 4.5% and for adjusted EPS to range from $4.44 to $4.54. The current FactSet consensus is for 2017 EPS of $4.74. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 1.7% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.