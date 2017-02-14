Dr Pepper Snapple Profit Falls Short Of Estimates, Offers Soft Outlook

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. said Tuesday it had net income of $1.65 million, or 90 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $185 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding charges related to the extinguishment of debt and the acquisition of drinks company Bai, adjusted EPS came to $1.04, below the FactSet consensus of $1.06.. Sales rose to $1.578 billion from $1.546 billion, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.573 billion. The company said it expects 2017 sales to grow about 4.5% and for adjusted EPS to range from $4.44 to $4.54. The current FactSet consensus is for 2017 EPS of $4.74. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 1.7% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
