Cynosure's Stock Rockets After Buyout Deal With Hologic

Shares of Cynosure Inc. soared 28% in active premarket trade Tuesday, after the medical aesthetics systems and technologies company announced a deal to be acquired by Hologic Inc. in a deal valued at $1.65 billion. With volume of 5.7 million shares, Cynosure's stock was the most active ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Hologic will pay $66 a share in cash for each Cynosure share outstanding, which represents a 28% premium to Monday's closing price of $51.50. Hologic said it expects the deal to reduce net earnings, but add 3 cents a share to 5 cents a share to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2017. Syngergies aer expected to be $25 million by the third year after the deal closes. Cynosure develops products used by plastic surgeons for noninvasive body contouring, hair removal and skin revitalization. Hologic's stock slumped 5.1% ahead of the open. Cynosure's stock has run up 47% over the past 12 months through Monday, while Hologic shares have climbed 23% and the S&P 500 has rallied 25%.
