AIG Shares Fall After Quarterly Loss

American International Group Inc. shares fell 1.6% late Tuesday after the insurance company reported a fourth-quarter loss. AIG said it lost $3 billion, or $2.96 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.8 billion, or $1.50 a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company also reported an after-tax operating loss of $2.8 billion, or $2.72 a share, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.07 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an adjusted per-share loss of 61 cents for the quarter. Shares of AIG had ended the regular trading session up 1.1%.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.