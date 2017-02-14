Ackman Boosted Chipotle Holdings, Pared Valeant In 4th Quarter

There were no major surprises in activist hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman's fourth-quarter filing on Tuesday, which showed his Pershing Square Capital boosted its stake in burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and pared its holdings of Valeant Pharmaceuticals . As previously disclosed, Ackman bought more than 2.3 million shares of Chipotle in the fourth quarter, the filing showed, bringing his stake to 2.882 million shares, or 9.96% of the company, as of Dec. 31. Pershing Square and Chipotle reached a settlement in December that gave the fund two seats on restaurant chain's board. Ackman had also disclosed in December that Pershing Square had cut its stake in Valeant by nearly 3.5 million shares to help generate a loss for tax purposes.
