U.S. Stocks Close At Records Led By Financials, Industrials

U.S. stocks finished Monday at records for a third session in row, led by gains in the financials and industrials sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.79 points, or 0.7%, to finish at a record 20,412.16, with shares of Caterpillar Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. leading gainers. The S&P 500 index closed up 12.15 points, or 0.5%, at a record 2,328.25, with financials advancing 1.1% and industrials rising 1%. The Nasdaq Composite index finished up 29.83 points, or 0.5%, at a record 5,763.96.
