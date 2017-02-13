Tesla Shares At Highest In Nearly 19 Months

Tesla Inc. stock on Monday traded as high as $280.67, its highest intraday in nearly 19 months, as CEO Elon Musk spoke about a "merger" between intelligence and artificial intelligence to keep humans useful. The company shares traded as high as $286.65 on July 20, 2015, days after Musk unveiled three new options for Tesla's Model S sedan, including the first iteration of Tesla's "ludicrous mode," which ramps up acceleration on Tesla vehicles. The stock corrected sharply the following day, down more than 5%. Tesla reached a record close of $286.04 on Sept. 4, 2014.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.