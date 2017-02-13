Flynn Apologizes To Pence Over Russia, AP Reports

WASHINGTON – National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has apologized to Vice President Mike Pence over his discussions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., the Associated Press reported, citing an administration official. Pence said in televised interviews that Flynn had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, but Flynn now has told the White House that the topic may have come up, the AP reports. Pence relied on the initial Flynn account in his interviews, the AP says. Separately, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC that Flynn has the "full confidence" of President Donald Trump.
