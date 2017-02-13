Allergan To Acquire Body Contouring Company Zeltiq Aesthetics For $2.5 Billion

Allergan said early Monday it will acquire body-contouring company Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.475 billion, with the deal expected to close in the second half of this year. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a cooling technology that has been approved for fat reduction, which Allergan said was a $4 billion market opportunity worldwide and growing. Allergan announced in December it would acquire Acelity's LifeCell, which produces various products used for breast reconstruction and soft tissue repair, and its aesthetics business -- including Botox, line fillers, implants and eye care -- is expected to drive much of the company's growth in the coming years. Allergan is creating a "world-class aesthetics business," Chief Executive Brent Saunders said. "With CoolSculpting, our offerings to plastic surgeons, dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners will now extend to three of the largest and fastest-growing segments of their practices," he said. Zeltiq Aesthetics shares, which were halted before the announcement, have surged 25.4% over the last three months. Allergan shares have surged 18.7% over the last three months, compared with a 7.0% rise in the S&P 500 .

