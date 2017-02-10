Rpt: Morgan Stanley Exploring Move to Manhattan's West Side

Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is considering purchasing the remaining 2 million square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, the planned tower where money manager BlackRock is also expected to move its headquarters, the Journal said.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, plans to move its headquarters in 2022 from midtown Manhattan to a new office tower in the Hudson Yards district, the developers said in December.

Morgan Stanley was not avaible to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)