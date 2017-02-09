Yum tops 4Q profit forecasts

Yum Brands Inc. is reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $267 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Yum shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5 percent. The stock has decreased 1 percent in the last 12 months.

