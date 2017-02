Time Warner Reports 11.47% Rise in Revenue

Time Warner, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $317 million, or $40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $857 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding some items, the company earned $1.25 per share.

Revenue rose to $7.89 billion from $7.08 billion.

AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner for $85.4 billion was opposed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his election campaign.

However, AT&T said last month it was confident the would be approved.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)