Roomba Maker IRobot Shares Fall 9% After Earnings

By Claudia Assis Markets MarketWatch Pulse

iRobot Corp. shares fell late Wednesday despite an earnings and sales beat for the maker of Roomba, the robotic vacuum cleaner. iRobot said it earned $13.7 million, or 49 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $19.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales reached $212.5 million, compared with $206.4 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected iRobot to report earnings of 41 cents a share on sales of $206 million. The company said it was expecting revenue of $770 million to $785 million this year. Shares ended the regular trading session down 1.1%.

