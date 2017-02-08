On Our Radar

Imperva Shares Rally On Earnings Beat, Outlook

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Imperva Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cybersecurity company's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Imperva shares rose 9.1% to $46.80 after hours. The company reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $78.4 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $70.2 million. For the first quarter, Imperva sees a loss of 2 cents to 6 cents a share on revenue of $67 million to $69 million. Analysts expect a loss of 11 cents a share on revenue of $66.3 million. Separately, Imperva announced it acquired data masking company Camouflage Software Inc., and is selling its Skyfence cloud-access service, both for unspecified amounts.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.