Clinic falsely told dozens they had Alzheimer's, suits say

  • In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Kay Taynor holds a photo of her late husband, Gary, in Toledo, Ohio. Dozens of patients from a now-closed memory loss clinic in Ohio say its director told them they had Alzheimer's disease when they really didn't. More than 50 people have sued, saying they thought for months they had the mind-robbing disease. Taynor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's on her second visit to clinic director Sherry-Ann Jenkins and then referred five or six friends and family members to her office, including her husband of 48 years. All were told they had the disease, she said, but her husband, Gary, took it hardest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

  • This Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo shows Shawn Blazsek in his home in Toledo, Ohio. Blazsek was stunned after being told he had Alzheimer's disease. Nine months later, he learned that the memory-loss center director who diagnosed him didn't have a medical or psychology license needed to do so. Then another test confirmed he did not have Alzheimer's. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TOLEDO, Ohio –  Dozens of patients from a now-closed clinic in Ohio say its director lied and tricked them into thinking they had Alzheimer's disease when they really didn't.

More than 50 people are suing the clinic's former director and its owner. Some say they spent nearly a year undergoing treatment while believing they had the mind-robbing illness.

The former patients and their families say the diagnoses left them devastated. One patient killed himself. Other patients say they thought about taking their own lives before the center in Toledo shut down last year.

Records show clinic director Sherry-Ann Jenkins didn't have a license to practice medicine. Her attorney declined to comment on the case, which has not yet resulted in criminal charges.