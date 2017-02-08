On Our Radar

Carter: Renewable energy can help Trump create jobs

  • Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Carter leased the land to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy, which owns, operates, and sells power generated from solar cells. The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in this town of 755 people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Solar panels line farmland that former President Jimmy Carter owns in his hometown of Plains, Ga., as a reporter walks through before a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Carter leased the land to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy, which owns, operates, and sells power generated from solar cells. The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in this town of 755 people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

  • Solar panels line farmland that former President Jimmy Carter owns in his hometown of Plains, Ga., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Carter leased the land to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy, which owns, operates, and sells power generated from solar cells. The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in this town of 755 people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PLAINS, Ga. –  Former President Jimmy Carter says millions of jobs could be created in the United States if President Donald Trump embraces renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind power.

Carter said Wednesday he hoped Trump would give it "deep consideration." Trump has sent mixed signals on whether he will try to slow Earth's warming temperatures and rising sea levels.

Carter was the first U.S. president to install solar panels at the White House. He was celebrating the installation of solar panels on 10 acres of farmland he owns in Plains.

Carter leased the land to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy. The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in the town of 755 people.