Twitter Announces Three Steps To Combat Abuse On The Platform

Twitter Inc. announced the rollout of three tools Tuesday to combat abuse on the platform. Twitter has added tools that will identify people who have been suspended from Twitter and stop them from creating fake accounts, remove offensive and blocked or muted tweets from search results and minimizing by size and identifying abusive or "low quality" tweets in conversations. Twitter has come under frequent criticism for not combating abuse on the platform. Shares of Twitter were up 1% Tuesday morning. Shares of Twitter have lost less 0.5% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.9%.
