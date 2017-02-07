Nasdaq Closes At Record As Large Cap Tech Shares Gain

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at a record on Tuesday, underpinned by gains in large cap tech shares such as Apple Inc. and International Business Machine Corp. . But major indexes remained range-bound as solid corporate earnings were overshadowed by news that the U.S.'s trade deficit hit a four-year high of $502.3 billion. The Nasdaq gained 10 points, or 0.2%, to close at 5,674 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37 points, or 0.2%, to close at 20,090. The S&P 500 edged up less than a point to end at 2,293.
