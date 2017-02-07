Brexit Deal Will Go To U.K. Parliamentary Vote: Minister

The U.K.'s minister for Brexit David Jones on Tuesday promised that members of parliament will get a vote on the final deal to leave the European Union, before it is put forward to the European parliament. Making the concession during a debate about Article 50, Jones said both the House of Lords and the House of Commons will get a vote on the Brexit arrangements. "First of all we intend that the vote will cover not only the withdrawal arrangements but also the future relationship with the European Union," Jones said during the debate, according to U.K. media reports. "Furthermore, I can confirm that the government will bring forward a motion on the final agreement to be approved by both Houses of Parliament before it is concluded, and we expect and intend that this happen before the European parliament debates and votes on the final agreement," he added.

