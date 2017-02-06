Sysco Tops Profit Estimates, Shares Pop 1.3% Permarket

Food service company Sysco Corp. said Monday it had net income of $275 million, or 50 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter, up from $272 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year- earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 58 cents. topping the 54 cents FactSet consensus. Sales climbed to $13.5 bllion from $12.2 billion, matching the FactSet consensus of $13.5 billion. U.S. sales came to $9.1 billion, down 0.5%, while international operations fame to $2.6 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year ago. Shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade, and are up 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%.
