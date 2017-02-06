WASHINGTON – Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Feb. 3
|$19,848,122
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Feb. 3
|$19,885,875
|Operating balance Feb. 3
|$303,596
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$72,650
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$62,805
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|-$208,359
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$215,551
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$740,771
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$765,645
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Dec
|$949,130
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$981,196
|Gold assets in Dec
|$11,041