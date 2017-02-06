Airbnb To Offer Housing For 100,000 In Need, Pledges $4 Million To Help Displaced People

Following a Super Bowl ad on accepting diversity Sunday night, home-sharing company Airbnb pledged to provide short-term housing for 100,000 people in need over five years. Initially, Airbnb said it would focus on refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers. Additionally, Airbnb pledged $4 million over four years to the International Rescue Committee. Airbnb was one of several companies that spoke out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban and the company said it would offer free housing to refugees who were not allowed into the country following the ban.
