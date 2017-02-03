On Our Radar

Wal-Mart CEO Talks Economy, Job Creation at Trump Meeting

By Nandita Bose Economic Indicators Reuters

A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said on Friday his meeting with President Donald Trump offered an important opportunity to discuss the economy and job creation.

Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled at the White House, and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.

McMillon described the dialog with the President as "constructive" and "candid."

"It's always better to be engaged in trying to shape solutions than sitting on the sidelines," the discount retail chain's CEO said in a statement.

