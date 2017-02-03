Stocks Open Higher After Upbeat Jobs Report

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday after the January jobs report came in better than expected. The wage component of the report was softer, showing average hourly earnings slowed last month. However, the stock market interpreted it a sign that the Fed will not rush to raise rates. The S&P 500 opened up 9 points, or 0.4%, at 2,290. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 15 points, or 0.3% higher at 5,651. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 113 points or 0.6%, to 20,000 at the open.
