The Latest: Firm defends work for Pittsburgh water agency

The Latest on the water-quality problems this week in Pittsburgh (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The private company that previously had a management contract with Pittsburgh's water authority is defending its work in the wake of this week's boil-water advisory that affected 100,000 customers.

Veolia's contract ran from mid-2012 through the end of 2015.

The Pittsburgh City Council has called for an investigation of the operations of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority as well as its contract with Veolia. It wants a probe of issues ranging from overbilling to water quality problems.

A boil-water advisory was issued this week after tests showed some water didn't have enough chlorine to meet state standards. The order was lifted Thursday.

Veolia says the company had nothing to do with that problem. It also says it had nothing to do with the lead issues being investigated by the state, and that the water authority's chairman has made that clear.

12:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh's City Council is calling on the state to investigate the city water authority's contract with a private corporation after this week's boil-water advisory that affected 100,000 customers.

The council is requesting an audit and an investigation into the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's contract with Veolia.

The move comes after the PWSA issued a boil-water advisory Tuesday evening affecting 100,000 customers including hospitals, schools and restaurants. The advisory was lifted Thursday.

Mayor Bill Peduto said Thursday there was no trace of bacteria that can cause diarrhea in the city's water, even though some tests Tuesday evening showed there wasn't enough chlorine in water treated at one plant.

Council members say they also have concerns about the high lead levels in the water and the ongoing overbilling of residents.