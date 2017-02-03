Kimbell Royalty IPO To Begin Trade Friday After Pricing At $18 a Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners L.P. said it priced its initial public offering of 5 million shares at $18 a share, to raise $90 million. The new shares will begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KRP." The Texas-based oil and gas mineral master limited partnership said it has granted the underwriters of the IPO a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 750,000 shares. Raymond James is the lead book-running manager, and RBC Capital Markets and Stifel are joint book-running managers.
