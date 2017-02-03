AutoNation misses Street 4Q forecasts

AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $115.3 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 2 percent. The stock has climbed 19 percent in the last 12 months.

